Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with BC Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Testing Rate in BC

Personal Protective Equipment

Protecting Long-term care facilities and one-on-one visits

Easing of restrictions

Elective Surgeries

BC Cases compared to the rest of Canada

Comparing factual COVID-19 information to false information

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: