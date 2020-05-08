SPECIAL REPORT: Exclusive Interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with BC Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Testing Rate in BC
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Protecting Long-term care facilities and one-on-one visits
- Easing of restrictions
- Elective Surgeries
- BC Cases compared to the rest of Canada
- Comparing factual COVID-19 information to false information
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: