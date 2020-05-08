A South Cariboo man is facing assault charges after he was talked out of a home in the Timothy Lake area near Lac La Hache.

100 Mile House RCMP, along with Central Cariboo Regional Traffic Services, received a report of an assault in progress just before 10-30 on Thursday (May 7) morning.

Police say it involved a family dispute that was ongoing over a series of days and that one victim had suffered some injuries.

Several RCMP members responded due to the person who was involved, who police say is well known to them.

After a short period of negotiation, police say the suspect was arrested without incident.

The 39-year old man is now facing a charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

RCMP say there is no threat to the general public, and that their investigation is continuing.