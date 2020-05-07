At today’s (Thursday) daily COVID-19 update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke on the importance of taking what she called a”personal approach” to BC’s Restart Plan.

“We need to have a slow and thoughtful reset,” she advised.

Dr. Henry announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, for a total of 2,288 cases.

2 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, and 126 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.

1,512 people have fully recovered, a recovery rate of 66%.

However, 76 people remain in hospital, 20 of which are in intensive care.

Henry also spoke on the long-term plans to maintain public health ahead of influenza season, saying:

“We’re planning now… how can we reduce the impacts of influenza.”

Henry also addressed the omission of gyms and fitness clubs from the BC Restart Plan.

She explained she believes it is unlikely they will open during the second phase, but said they may open during the third phase of the BC Restart Plan.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

865 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+13)

1,064 in Fraser Health (+18)

126 in Island Health (+2)

179 in Interior Health (no change)

54 in Northern Health (no change)

– with files from Catherine Garrett