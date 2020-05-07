The President and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association said it will likely be June 1st before you can have a sit-down meal at your favorite restaurant.

Ian Tostenson and a team of 55 industry owners and managers have developed a blueprint that needs approval from WorkSafe BC.

While they are awaiting the thumbs up, Tostenson explained what some of the changes may include.

“It’s the first step, and you’ll likely see things like six feet between tables and three feet between chairs and you’ll see some disciplines around washrooms making sure people aren’t just getting up and creating a group but are separated and having a lot of fun.”

He adds you may see some kitchen staff that is isolated and you likely won’t see your server wearing a mask because they will all be temperature checked every time they come into work.

(file from Brendan Pawliw)