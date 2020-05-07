Williams Lake RCMP requests the public’s assistance in locating Darren Char who has been reported missing.

Police said Char was last seen about two weeks ago when he was dropped off in the Williams Lake area and is believed to still be in the area.

Char is described as a 6 foot tall, Indigenous male with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Darren Char is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.