The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has reduced the speed limit on Highway 97 north of Quesnel due to a tension crack in the road.

It extends across three lanes of the Highway just north of the Cottonwood Bridge.

The Ministry says the crack is related to an ancient slide zone that has awakened, likely as a result of elevated seasonal groundwater levels and the Cottonwood River eroding the toe of the slide.

Geotechnial engineers have inspected the site and for now, the ministry says it will just monitor the crack for any more movement.

The speed limit has been lowered to 59 kilometers an hour.