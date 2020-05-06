A temporary bridge was successfully installed last (Tuesday) night in the River Valley to gain access to the Williams Lake Sewage Treatment Lagoons.

Crews were then able to install a temporary pump to stop the flow of partially treated effluent into the river.

Now as of two o’clock this (Wednesday) afternoon only treated sewage is being discharged.

“This temporary bypass has bought us some time as we work toward repairing the ruptured pipe”, Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services said, “It’s important to recognize the relentless efforts of Peterson Contracting and True Engineering, who worked many late nights to get this temporary fix in place”.

With the installation of this pump, it means that partially treated sewage flowing from the ruptured pipe is now being diverted into a third cell for treatment before its released.

The City of Williams Lake asks residents to continue minimizing their water use, if possible, to reduce the flows into the sewage treatment facility.

Minimizing water use could include limiting baths or laundry, or using the dishwasher every second or third day, or not flushing the toilet as often.

With the temporary pipe installed, crews are hoping to gain access to the ruptured pipe to begin repairs.