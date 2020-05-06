(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

A day after announcing just 8 new cases on Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 across the province at today’s briefing.

Three of those were in Northern Health for a total of 51, and two more in Interior Health for a total of 179.

There are now 2,255 cases of COVID-19 province-wide.

3 more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported today.

A total of 124 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.

1, 494 people have fully recovered from the virus, still at a 66% recovery rate.

74 people remain in hospital, 19 of which are in intensive care.

Community transmission remains an ongoing issue, as cases associated with long-term care homes and other community outbreaks continue to influence the daily numbers.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: