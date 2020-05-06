New COVID-19 cases in BC jump back up to 23
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)
A day after announcing just 8 new cases on Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 across the province at today’s briefing.
Three of those were in Northern Health for a total of 51, and two more in Interior Health for a total of 179.
There are now 2,255 cases of COVID-19 province-wide.
3 more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported today.
A total of 124 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.
1, 494 people have fully recovered from the virus, still at a 66% recovery rate.
74 people remain in hospital, 19 of which are in intensive care.
Community transmission remains an ongoing issue, as cases associated with long-term care homes and other community outbreaks continue to influence the daily numbers.
The breakdown by health authority is as follows:
- 852 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+3)
- 1,046 in Fraser Health (+15)
- 124 in Island Health (no change)
- 179 in Interior Health (+2)
- 51 in Northern Health (+3)