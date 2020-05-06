BC Wildfire Service has launched a new mobile app.

It provides real-time wildfire information and an interactive map that users can customize to display a variety of fire-related data.

The new app will give the public, media, and stakeholders access to consistent, accurate and timely wildfire information throughout the province.

Erika Berg, Information Officer with BC Wildfire Service said the app has many key features

“It displays active wildfires as well as indicates their stages of control. Instead of it just saying new it will say whether it’s under control or being held or out. It also has a Near-Me function so it takes into account information within a 50-kilometer radius of the users’ current location allowing them to more easily focus on wildfire activity within that area”.

Other key features of the BC Wildfire Services Mobile app include current fire danger ratings, active fires, current wildfire statistics, Drive BC events like advisories and closures, and a report a fire function which Berg explained how it works.

“Another useful piece is the Report a Fire feature which links to the number to call and outlines the information that the 1-800 Centre will ask, and I think that this is a really important feature as the details we receive from the public is crucial to the effectiveness of BC Wildfire’s response”.

The BC Wildfire Service mobile app is available for Apple (iOS) and Android devices and is free to download in the App Store and Google Play.