Conservation officers in 100 Mile House are looking for information regarding the shooting of a bear within city limits last weekend.

Conservation Officer Joel Kline says The incident occurred at 10 PM Sunday night (May 3rd).

“We were called MAy 4th in regards to a bear that was found dead in a yard on Scott Road. We were able to determine shots were fired from a high powered rifle.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the 100 Mile Conservation office or the RAPP line at 1 877 952-7277 (RAPP)