Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said a white Ford F350 was stolen sometime yesterday (Tuesday) from the intersection of Likely Road and Horsefly Road where it was parked from 7:30 am to 6 pm.

The truck had a light bar on the front bumper, 4-inch light pods in each mirror with a BC License plate # LC8605.

If you have any information or see this vehicle you’re asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.