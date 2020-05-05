The City of Williams Lake in collaboration with the Williams Lake Field Naturalists has reopened Scout Island as of noon today (Tuesday).

The decision was made after floodwaters significantly subsided over the past few days.

Corporate Engagement Officer, Kelly Sinoski, said anyone planning a visit should keep this in mind

“We’re just asking people to look at all the signs and not to go where there may be flooding. So there will be signs posted, please avoid those areas if it’s dangerous or unsafe or possibly flooding. You can walk anywhere you like as long as you adhere to the signs that are posted there”.

Sinoski said “We decided to reopen it (Scout Island) because the water levels have gone down and we want people to have a chance to get outside and be in the outdoors, it’s really good their physical and mental health right now”.

The City had closed Scout Island on April 23rd after flooding led to road washouts and unsafe conditions.

Pedestrian access was also restricted after several trails, including Otter Point and the Willow Trail were under water.