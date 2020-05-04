It was a reasonably quiet weekend at the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre.

Communications Manager, Chris Keam said even though they’re seeing some freshet levels starting to level off there could also be some increased activity in the weeks ahead as it starts to warm up.

Keam added they continue to monitor the BC River Forecast Centre and has this update on the current flooding situation in the Cariboo.

“We’ve had 65 structures or properties impacted and access to about 40 dwellings nearly about 200 people remain blocked off due to road washout. Still seeing some high levels at Bridge Creek, 111 Mile Creek in Lac La Hache and there’s also been some extensive flooding of agricultural land particularly on the Canim Lake First Nations Reserve”.

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre continues to monitor the BC River Forecast Centre using their modeling to prepare for potential flooding.

Some areas still of concern are the South Cariboo, the Chilcotin, and the Cariboo Mountains as river levels are starting to come up.

Keam explained what other watersheds they are paying close attention too

“Some continued high water San Jose, Lac La Hache, and Bridge Creek watersheds. We think that the Horsefly, Quesnel, Cariboo River, and Cottonwood watersheds are not yet at the full freshet level so we continue to monitor that”.

Keam said it was a quiet weekend and reminds residents to stay on the alert as they don’t think it’s over yet.