Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s Land Search and Rescue team was tasked out yesterday evening.

Two teams responded to a call for help for an injured mountain biker in the Williams Lake area.

Public Relations Coordinator Debra Bortolussi said the first team hiked up a trail to the patient where BC Ambulance had already hiked up to them.

“We were able to get two teams mobilized right away. We had one who had gotten there and hiked up to the patient where BC Ambulance had actually already hiked up to them. Together we scoped out access, we assessed the patient and got them ready, and thankfully by the time we were done that, our stretcher team had shown up. We then packaged the patient, got them onto the stretcher, and made our way out”.

Bortolussi added “It was quite a feat. We did come out into the darkness, which is ok, we had a lot of lights and headlamps, but we were making our way down a mountain bike trail with multiple people with this stretcher. It was such a team effort, the communication was great, the patient was stable and we were able to get it done quickly and efficiently as possible”.

Bortolussi said the call for help came from a fellow biker that was with the injured individual who came down the trail to show the Land Search and Rescue team where to go and as far as they are aware of the mountain biker did not have any life-threatening injuries.