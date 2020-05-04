Free bus service in BC, including here in the Cariboo, will be over at the end of this month.

With changes to BC Transit coming on June 1st, fares will be collected on conventional, community, and handyDART services.

Transit is also introducing enhanced safety measures that will allow front door boarding and collection of fares.

The transit company will be installing a temporary vinyl panel to allow for physical distancing for the operator and customers on all buses without a full driver door.

Other safety measures already implemented include enhanced cleaning on buses and transit facilities as well as limiting passenger capacity.

Until June 1st, rear door loading and not collecting fares will continue.