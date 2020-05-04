This afternoon (Monday), the Government of Nunavut announced that their first and only case last week was a false positive.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

While this is a relief for many residents, Patterson says it does not mean anyone should relax or ease up on physical distancing, handwashing, cleaning surfaces often, and staying home.

*Written by Mo Fahim