Water rushing over the falls in Centennial Park (C. Adams, Mycariboonow staff)

Centennial Park in 100 Mile House has been closed to the public due to flooding.

Todd Conway, director of Community Services for the District of 100 Mile House says the park was closed as a safety concern.

“A couple of our walking bridges, the water is right tight to the underside of the bridges, and there’s a little bit of washout on one of the bridges.”

Conway says some picnic shelters have been affected but the water is not close to the new stage. “It’s not that bad.”

He says the park will remain closed until the water recedes and a structural assessment is performed on the bridge.