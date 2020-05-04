Justin Trudeau says the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic must be a global collaborative effort. The Prime Minister says the $850-million he committed to the research and development of a vaccine and cure will not only help support Canadian research but research all over the world. Calling it a global challenge he said, “We all share a common goal ending this pandemic. The more we cooperate the more likely we are to find a cure.”

In his daily briefing, he also asked all Canadians to join together to recognize the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands. There will be 2 minutes of silence at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time this afternoon to remember the sacrifices and service of the thousands of Canadians who fought in World War II. He asked Canadians to use the time to reflect, “how we can all follow their example, staying at home to protect our healthcare workers, or taking groceries to an elderly neighbour or send a postcard to a veteran.”