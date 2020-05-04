Downtown Quesnel residents may start to hear some noise near the old QJS school site this week.

Jennifer Woollends, Secretary-Treasurer with the School District, says the hazardous material in the school has been removed and now the building will start to come down…

“We did have a news release that went out to let the public know that that work would be starting and it may produce a little bit more noise than has been heard out of that site to date. But they plan to manage that noise as best they can within the hours of the city bylaws, as well as reduce the noise as much as they can with the equipment they have on site.”

Woollends says Clearview Demolition has indicated that the work will begin today (May 4th) and is expected to continue through the fall…

“What they’ve told us is right now it will go into the fall potentially so they’re kind of anticipating wrapping up mid-October, and I don’t know how consistently things will happen on given days.”

Woollends says it will be what’s called a green demolition where they will do everything possible to recycle or re-use materials.

A new middle school, with a budget of more than 52 million dollars, will be built at the old Maple Drive Junior Secondary School site in the Red Bluff area.