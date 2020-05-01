(Update 4:36pm)

Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has downgraded the evacuation order issued April 26, 2020, for one property on Forglen Road in the Mcleese Lake area, to an evacuation alert.

Residents are allowed to return and are advised there is still high water and flooding in the area and that they remain on evacuation alert.

(Original story)

The Cariboo Regional District has rescinded two evacuation orders in the Milburn Lake Road area effective immediately.

Residents are advised by the CRD there is still high water and flooding in the area and to use caution.

Residents throughout the Cariboo Regional are reminded to use caution as banks of rivers, streams or washout areas may be unstable and dangerous and to stay away from fast-flowing water, as well as road washouts.

If you have concerns about flooding in your area or need sand or sandbags, to contact the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre.