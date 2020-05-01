Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020

Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health, for a total of 49 cases in the health authority.

Interior Health saw its total go up by four to 174 in total.

33 new cases province-wide were also announced at today’s briefing, for a total of 2,145.

One additional death has occurred, and 112 individuals have now died because of the virus.

Community outbreaks continue to be major concerns, as there are now 133 inmates and staff confirmed positive at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre, as well as 15 positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

There are 52 employees confirmed positive at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and 35 employees confirmed positive at United Poultry in Vancouver.

63% of people throughout the province who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease, as 79 British Columbians remain hospitalized, 24 of which are in intensive care

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows: