Contractors with the City of Williams Lake are attempting today to plug a leak in the City sewer line that had resulted in untreated sewage flowing into the Fraser River.

The sewage is being released from an overflow upstream of the Sewage Treatment Lagoons in the River Valley.

Crews confirmed the leak yesterday and worked late into the night in an attempt to repair it and divert the sewage through the pre-treatment process.

The work is anticipated to be completed today and BC’s Emergency Coordination Centre, Ministry of Environment, and Department of Fisheries and Oceans have been notified.

Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services said, “Crews are working as fast as they can to fix this situation and get back to normal operations. Once we get this done, we can focus on getting the main line repaired”.

The City said the leak is in addition to a ruptured pipe further down the line which has yet to be repaired as crews are having difficulty accessing the site.

Sewage released from that pipe is pre-treated.

The municipal water supply has not been affected.

The State of Local Emergency has been extended by the City for another seven days due to the flooding and erosion which has washed out sections of the River Valley Road.