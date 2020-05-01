BC’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation says he is aware that more help is needed for friendship centres, including for those in Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Scott Fraser also says in an e-mail response to Vista Radio, that his ministry is actively looking for ways to further help friendship centres and the people they serve.

He goes on to say that that includes conversations with the Federal Government.

Fraser says they have advanced annual funding for friendship centres as a stop-gap measure, to help address cash-flow pressures in the short-term.

Tony Goulet, Executive Director of the Quesnel Tillicum Society Native Friendship Centre, says they have been left out so far when it comes to COVID-19 funding.

He says right now they have to make due with about half of the funding that they normally get, which amounts to less than roughly half a million dollars.

Goulet says they may have to look at cutting services down the road.