Finance Minister Carole James addressing the media in Victoria. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

There has been no shortage of applications for the BC Emergency Response Benefit according to Finance Minister Carole James.

The one-time, tax-free $1,000 payment is for workers who have seen their work impacted by COVID-19.

James said residents wasted little time in applying.

“The interest in this benefit as of 9 o’clock this morning, we had approximately 16,389 applications already received within the first 45 minutes.”

She adds anyone with limited or no internet access can still receive the benefit.

“For anyone who doesn’t have internet access or needs help with their application can start calling on Monday and we can provide that support to them.”

In order to be eligible, you must have been a BC resident as of March 15th and meet the requirements of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

