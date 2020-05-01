Rui Ai is due back in court on July 21st for an arraignment hearing.

He’s facing five counts under the criminal code, four related to unlawful storage and transportation of firearms and one for possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition.

Ai is also being investigated by the BC Conservation Service.

As a result he could face additional charges under the Provincial Wildlife Act.

The BC Conservation Service says four loaded firearms, including a 44 magnum handgun, and a drone were seized from a vehicle in October of last year.

A couple of items were sent away for forensic analysis in connection with their investigation.