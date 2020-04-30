Today marks 100 days since the first provincial statement on COVID-19, as hospitalizations continue to fall.

82 British Columbians are in hospital, while 30 remain in ICU.

The recovery rate has grown to 63% as 1,322 people have fully recovered.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia for a total of 2,112.

There was one new case in Interior Health announced today, but no new cases in Northern Health.

No new cases have emerged from the community outbreaks at Superior Poultry and United Poultry either.

However, 12 additional cases have been identified in connection to the Mission Correctional Facility, for a total of 120.

2 additional deaths have occurred, bringing the provincial total to 111.

Dr. Henry identified a “low threshold” for testing for COVID-19, although asymptomatic people are still encouraged not to pursue testing.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows: