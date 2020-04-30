UPDATE: Horse Lake road reopened at about 12:30. RCMP continue to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact them. They would like to speak to the driver of a white car who witnessed the accident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact RCMP at 250 395-2456, or Crimestoppers.

A head-on collision this morning closed Horse Lake road near 100 Mile House.

RCMP say a van and small grey care were involved in the collision. The incident occurred around 8 AM at the intersection of Horse Lake Road and North Horse Lake road, near the Imperial Ranchettes.

The three occupants of the van were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say the occupants of the grey car fled the scene and were taken to 100 Mile house. RCMP say they have talked to the driver who transported the two to 100 Mile.

The scene is being held for investigation, and the road remains closed at this time. The three occupants of the van were treated for minor injuries. RCMP continue to investigate.