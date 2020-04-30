City crews and contractors continue to work on gaining access to fix the ruptured sewer pipe in the Lagoon in the River Valley Trail.

Director of Municipal Services for the City of Williams Lake, Gary Muraca, said yesterday (Wednesday) they were able to bring in a helicopter to take a couple of workers over to the site to inspect and see what they were going to deal with.

“Until we can actually get enough rock in there and the water levels can go down a little bit so we can start creating our own little rock bridge across to get to that location where that pipe is we will be able to make the repair. What was a five-foot section that we’re going to have to repair has probably turned into a 30-metre section”.

Muraca added that a couple more issues popped up yesterday (Wednesday) as well.

“There’s a power pole down there that has considerable damage so we shut power off yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon and we’re going to get an electrician to assess the damage and see where we’re at, we might be able to stabilize it and if we’re not able to stabilize it then we’ll have to possibly install a new pole and that pole provides electricity to our Lagoons once we finally get the repairs done and get operating so we have to get that fixed”.

Muraca said everyone is putting in long days from 7 in the morning till 10 at night and other than not getting to the sewer line it’s all been productive work so far.