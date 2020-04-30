The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says there was a slope failure along the abandoned section of West Fraser Road south of Quesnel.

Some debris fell into Narcosli Creek.

The Ministry also says however, that there are no issues with the open portion of West Fraser Road, and that the Garner Road/Webster Lake Road detour is operating safely and effectively.

There was also some erosion behind the abutment wall on the Webster Bridge last week, but the Ministry says that was quickly rectified.

While numbered highways in the Cariboo remain open and passable, some delays may be experienced with water on the roads.

Major connector routes also remain open and passable according to the Ministry, although 31 low-volume roads in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House remain closed due to flooding.

92 pieces of heavy equipment are working to repair those impacted sites.