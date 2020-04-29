The Cariboo Regional District has lifted the Evacuation Alert for 150 Mile House-Borland Creek area residents that were issued on April 22nd, 2020.

An Evacuation Order remains one property in the area.

Residents returning home are encouraged by the CRD to consider that there is still high water and flooding in the area and to use caution.

Everyone throughout the Cariboo Regional District is reminded to use caution as banks of rivers, streams, or washout areas may be unstable and dangerous.

Please stay away from fast-flowing water, as well as road washouts.