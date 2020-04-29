The City of Williams Lake has canceled the semi-annual Event Hosting Grant application intake for May.

Event and Marketing Coordinator for the City, Guillermo Angel said the events covered by this grant varies from sports to large conferences and was a difficult one to make.

“This year due to the COVID-19 situation we’ve taken the difficult decision to say that for the May 30th intake we’re actually going to cancel that simply because those events should take place between May 30th and November 30th. We just don’t know the with the volatility of the way that everything is moving we don’t know if those events are going to be able to take place “.

Event Hosting Grants applications are accepted twice a year so we asked Angel what the current situation is for the November intake.

“We’re hoping by that time we’ve seen some changes into the physical distancing regulations and that the City starts to re-open a little bit, events can be hosted again, so we’re going to keep that one active at this moment in time and of course review it as we get closer to it”.

Event Hosting Grants provide stimulus and seed money to help local organizations host, develop, market, and administer new events in the City.

Ian James, Director of Community Services added, “We want to make sure we provide local organizations with the best support during this time of COVID-19. It wouldn’t be right to ask organizations to put in significant effort to complete the application, and then have to cancel the funding after the fact if the situation does not change across BC”.