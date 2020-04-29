(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

BC’s State of Emergency relating to Covid-19 has been extended until the end of the day on May 12 by Premier John Horgan.

This comes after the original declaration was made March 18, and extended twice until April 28.

“British Columbians have shown great leadership in our efforts to flatten the curve, but we can’t take our foot off the gas now,” said Premier John Horgan.

“As we look toward the future and our ‘new normal,’ we must remember what got us to this point and continue to stay the course now to keep our communities and our loved ones safe,” said Horgan.

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials.

“I want to relay our government’s gratitude to the large majority of people who are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said.

“By extending the state of emergency, we will continue to take action to keep our communities safe through this challenging time, and make sure we stay on the right path in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Province has created 1 888 COVID-19 (1 888 268-4319) to connect British Columbians needing non-medical information about COVID-19.