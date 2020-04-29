Quesnel residents impacted by a water main break near Baker Creek no longer have to boil their water.

Water tests show that the water is safe to consume for properties on Hutchcroft Street, Hill Street, Higdon Avenue and Harcourt Avenue.

The City says those properties may still experience discoloured water, something it says can be cleared up by simply running the cold water.

The advisory went into effect on Monday.

The break was actually fixed over the weekend.