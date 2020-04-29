The Cariboo region is benefiting from the latest Northern Development funding announcement to the tune of 875 thousand dollars.

Quesnel is getting more than half of that, 250 thousand dollars each for the renovation of the Quesnel and District Museum and for the Quesnel Food Innovation Hub.

The museum renovation will include the removal of the asbestos floor, upgraded lighting, a fully accessible washroom, updated furnishings, and a new ventilation system.

The food hub, Sprout Kitchen, will be part of a large, inter-connected network of food hubs within BC.

It provides local growers and producers them with the resources and tools to innovate and commercialize products to start or expand their local business.

The money will also be used to renovate a commercial business space, and to purchase equipment to open a commissary kitchen.

The City of Williams Lake is receiving 125 thousand dollars for passenger terminal updates at the Williams Lake Regional Airport.

The project includes improvements to the facade of the exterior walls, repairs to concrete barriers and access points, improvements to the signage of the building and energy efficiency improvements to the envelope of the building.

And the Esk’etemc First Nation is getting 250 thousand dollars for a store and cafe renovation.

That project includes energy efficient entry doors, new durable ceiling panels, interior lighting systems, LED lighting, emergency exits/exterior lighting, accessibility upgrades, safety lighting at entrances, new exterior siding and fascia board.

The money comes through the Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program.