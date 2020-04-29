The Cariboo Regional District downgraded another Evcaution Order to an Alert for one property in the Hawks Creek-Likely Road area effective immediately

(Original Story)

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operation Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the Hawks Creek-Horsefly area to an Evacuation Alert.

Residents are allowed to return but before deciding to do so, the CRD encourages them to consider that there still is high water and flooding in the area and that they remain on evacuation alert.

This Alert is effective immediately and applies to five properties in the Hawks Creek-Horsefly area.