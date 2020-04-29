With the recent flooding around Scout Island and the River Valley, the City of Williams Lake has not experienced a change to its municipal water supply.

“We don’t have problems with the water quality at the moment only because our wells are well below whats happening with the flooding situation”. said Kelly Sinoski, Corporate Engagement Officer for the City, “We are testing with Interior Health regularly and there hasn’t been any impact at all, nothing’s changed”.

Sinoski said the municipal water remains safe to drink and reminds residents to continue moderating their water use as city crews work to fix a sewer pipe that was ruptured Sunday due to high water flows.

Williams Lake residents are asked to keep baths, showers, laundry, dishwashing and even flushing their toilets to a minimum while crews find a solution.