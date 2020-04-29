The public’s assistance in locating Allison Sparks, who has been reported missing, is being requested by Williams Lake RCMP.

Sparks was last seen on the morning of April 25th, 2020, in the Williams Lake area.

She is described as a five foot seven in Indigenous female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP AT 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call 1-800-222-8477.