Parliament will be debating the federal government’s Canada Emergency Student Benefit this afternoon. It is the first of once a week in-person sittings of the House.

The bill will include up to $1,250 for students and new graduates who are not eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or $1,750 for students with dependents or disabilities and up to $5,000 for students who are volunteering their time in the fight against COVID-19. It also extends bursaries, fellowships, and grants for research students. It also doubles the Canada Students Grants program and enhances the Canada Student Loans Program.

There is also an additional $75-million in support for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis post-secondary students.

All told the bill represents almost $9-billion in support for post-secondary students.

In his daily briefing, Trudeau said he is sure all Parliamentarians understand, “We must support our students.”