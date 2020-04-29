Myles Mattila, from Quesnel, Julie Fowler of Wells and Lorrie Flemming from 70 Mile House will all be receiving a certificate and a medallion.

Mattila was recognized for his work as a youth advocate for mental health, concussion awareness and civic engagement.

Fowler has provided leadership in the arts for two decades, and is the founder of the ArtsWells Festival, and Flemming is the founder of the Canadian Route 66 Association that connected the corridor between the famed Route 66 in the USA with Highways 97 and 99 in BC.

Premier John Horgan named this year’s recipients…

“These days more than ever, our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond. Thanks go to all of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award recipients for helping build a better province for everyone.”

The winners would normally be recognized at a formal presentation ceremony in Victoria, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of BC Janet Austin.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony planned for the end of April has been postponed to a future date to be announced.

Below is a full list of three Cariboo residents’ accomplishments.

Myles Mattila, (Formerly from Quesnel)

Myles Mattila is a youth advocate for mental health, concussion awareness and civic engagement. As founder of MindRight for Athletes Society, Myles developed a referral network program for players, coaches and referees to help reduce the stigma and isolation associated with mental health issues. He spearheads numerous efforts to transform young player care by focusing on early intervention and peer-to-peer outreach efforts.

Julie Fowler, Wells

For two decades, Julie Fowler has provided leadership in the arts, not only in her home community of Wells, but throughout the province. As executive and artistic director of Island Mountain Arts and founder of the ArtsWells Festival, Julie has worked to establish her community as a nationally recognized centre of artistic excellence while committing resources and time to empowering contemporary Indigenous artists.

Lorrie Fleming, 70 Mile House

As founder of the Canadian Route 66 Association in 1996, Lorrie Fleming has generated a harmonious legacy to connect the corridor between the famed Route 66 (USA) collectively with Route 97 and 99 (BC Heritage Highways). A champion for rural communities, Lorrie’s cross border initiatives in popular culture and arising economic strategies have given a voice to the stories of those who live and work in her region.