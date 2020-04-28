A sinkhole was identified yesterday (Monday) below the bridge on Highway 20 near the Mackenzie Intersection in Williams Lake.

The sinkhole is in a location that does not pose any concern to the safety of the bridge.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the bridge abutments and piers are founded on pilings so the sinkhole does not impact the bridge’s structural integrity.

The bridge remains open and is safe for travel.

The ministry and their contractors, Dawson Road Maintenance, monitored the sinkhole yesterday and again this morning while they confirmed that the City has no utilities in that area.

The spokesperson says Dawson Road Maintenance is filling the sinkhole today and the work will not impact the traveling public.