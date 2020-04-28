A man in his 70’s, who died on April 27th following an admission to hospital in early April, has been identified as the second COVID-19 victim in Interior Health.

Consistent with all reported COVID-related deaths in B.C., Interior Health says it cannot provide additional details, including where the man was from.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia for a total of 2,053.

Four new people have tested positive in Interior Health for a total of 168, while two additional people tested positive in Northern Health, for 45 total cases in the region.

“We must all remember the importance of the work we are doing and the actions we are taking together… to protect our seniors and elders,” Dr. Henry said.

391 cases are associated with long term care outbreaks.

Dr. Henry identified “a majority” of the new cases are associated with community outbreaks as there are now 46 COVID-19 cases related to the Superior Poultry processing plant, while 34 are related to United Poultry.

An additional 2 inmates from the Mission Federal Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 120 inmates and 12 staff from the facility have contracted COVID-19.

94 people are in hospital, while 37 remain in ICU.

Hospitalizations are currently at their lowest since March 29th.

1,231 people have now fully recovered a nearly-60% recovery rate.

Additionally, 2 more people have died from the virus as BC’s death toll climbs to 105.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows: