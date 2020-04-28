(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

B.C.’s testing strategy for COVID-19 has been expanded to include anyone with cold, influenza, or coronavirus-like symptoms.

Northern Health reminds residents that not everyone needs a test.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include:

fever

chills

cough

shortness of breath

sore throat

painful swallowing

stuffy or runny nose

loss of sense of smell

headache

muscle aches

fatigue

loss of appetite

If a person tests positive, they will be contacted by public health officials.

Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing should be self-isolating until they receive a negative test result.

Most results are available within 24-48 hours of the test.

Testing can be done through a primary care provider, walk-in clinic, urgent primary care center, or community collection centre.

Interior Health adopted a similar strategy on Monday.