(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

With many emergency rooms overwhelmed by the coronavirus, the Home Health Monitoring solution run by TELUS has been expanded.

Nearly 400 COVID-19 cases in the province have benefited from the solution.

TELUS Health President Luc Vilandre says the expansion was made possible after a recent partnership with Northern Health and the province.

“We have the Home Health Monitoring solution helping health authorities to monitor chronic disease conditions in patients and with the outbreak of COVID-19 we extended that capacity.”

It enables clinicians to track and monitor the symptoms and conditions of coronavirus patients recovering at home.

“It’s a remote patient monitoring technology that enables clinicians to regularly check biometrics such as temperature, blood pressure, or other health factors.”

“The patient is confirmed to have the virus and would then be referred on to the platform, which is done very simply by hyperlink received through an email at home and then they can click on it. In just a few minutes, it will come back with some basic information put into the system with basic protocols being applied.”

The system prompts the patient to complete a daily questionnaire to report their temperature, physical symptoms, and overall condition to health care teams.