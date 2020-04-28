COVID-19 Testing Strategy Expanded in The Interior Health Authority
(supplied by Interior Health)
The Province’s testing COVID-19 strategy has been expanded.
Interior Health will be testing anyone with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold.
Fever Stuffy or runny nose
Chills Loss of sense of smell
Cough Headache
Shortness of breath Muscle aches
Sore throat Fatigue
Painful swallowing Loss of appetite
RegionEven though testing has expanded, Interior Health says not everyone needs a test and that COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.
Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres across their region with two in the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, and Williams Lake.
Testing at these centres is by appointment and anyone who needs a test should call their family doctor or nurse practitioner to arrange a test.
Contact information for each of the centres in Interior Health is available at their website https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information/.