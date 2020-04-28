The Province’s testing COVID-19 strategy has been expanded.

Interior Health will be testing anyone with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold.

Fever Stuffy or runny nose

Chills Loss of sense of smell

Cough Headache

Shortness of breath Muscle aches

Sore throat Fatigue

Painful swallowing Loss of appetite

RegionEven though testing has expanded, Interior Health says not everyone needs a test and that COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres across their region with two in the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, and Williams Lake.

Testing at these centres is by appointment and anyone who needs a test should call their family doctor or nurse practitioner to arrange a test.

Contact information for each of the centres in Interior Health is available at their website https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information/.