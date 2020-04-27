According to Henry, 97 people are in hospital, with 36 in ICU.

Additionally, 3 people have died from the virus as BC’s death toll is 103.

Thirty-four people from United Poultry in the Lower Mainland have tested positive, while 118 (106 inmates) have tested positive at the Mission Correctional Centre.

Eleven people have tested positive in Kearl Lake located in Alberta.

Currently, the province has 21 long term care outbreaks, 3 acute care outbreaks.

The Provincial Health Officer was slightly optimistic the economy could kickstart again in the near future.

“We are getting close to the point where we can open up,” said Henry.

“We are starting to see a decrease, the public health measures are working.”

However, 1190 people have recovered, as the recovery rate continues to hover around 60 %.