The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre was busy over the weekend.

As of 8 o’clock this morning, Manager of Communications, Chris Keam said they had a total of 3 Evacuation Alerts impacting 30 addresses and 6 Evacuation Orders for 9 properties.

On Saturday, April 25 an Evacuation Order was issued for one property in the Milburn Lake Road area and another for one property in the Borland Creek-150 Mile House Area.

On Sunday, April 26th an Evacuation Alert was issued by the Emergency Operations Centre for 6 properties around the Hawks Creek crossing at Likely road and the Evacuation Alert for Knickerbocker-Wells Road was expanded to five properties impacted.

Also on Sunday, an Evacuation Order was issued to one property in the Forglen area in Mcleese Lake.

Keam said the River Forecast Centre is asking them to keep an eye on the San Jose River where it outlets into Williams Lake and feeds into Knife Creek.

Right now, Keam added they are seeing some favorable forecasts in terms of runoff but they know it’s probably not going to last.