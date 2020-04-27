100 Mile Fire Rescue plans to show their appreciation for the staff at 100 Mile hospital tomorrow in a unique way.

The team will be taking to their treadmill in full turnout gear in appreciation of 100 Mile Houses health care workers at the hospital across from the Firehall.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says the crew will be taking hour-long shifts starting at 5 am and going all the way into the evening.

“It’ll be non stop for 15 hours straight so a quick wave or a quick honk of the horn would be great to show support.”

