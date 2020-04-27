A warrant has been issued for a Quesnel man who walked away from VisionQuest, a treatment center in Logan Lake, last Tuesday.

RCMP are looking for 20-year old Kelly Gerk.

It is believed he may be heading back to the Quesnel or Prince George area.

Gerk and 20-year old Colton Roy are awaiting trial in connection with a serious assault.

The court date is currently set for May 14th.

They are charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault in connection with an incident back in April of last year.

Police say they received a report at 4 am of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street.

The man was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital with severe injures and was later transported to a larger facility for treatment.

The victim has since been identified as Curtis Spencer.

Anyone with information on Gerk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP or Crime Stoppers.