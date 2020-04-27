City of Williams Lake crews continue to work on a ruptured sewer line break in the River Valley.

High water flows caused a stress crack in a sewer pipe just before noon yesterday(Sunday) and washed out a section of road, restricting access to the site.

Chief Administration Officer for the City of Williams Lake, Milo MacDonald, said this morning they went down to the site and consulted with an engineer.

“We’re optimistic that we should be in a pretty good position to start initiating a repair of some of the washed-out areas of the road and bringing in some material to fill up the road base of the road that we thought we lost yesterday (Sunday). It looks that is probably something we should be able to get done by the end of the day, that will allow us to regain access to the Lagoon. We’re hoping that we’re going to be in a position to be able to set up a temporary diversion for the sewage at that point”.

The City of Williams Lake has asked residents to keep baths, showers, laundry, dishwashing and even flushing their toilets to a minimum to help temporarily slow the flow of sewage through the affected pipe.

The City’s infrastructure has not been affected and municipal water is still safe to drink.

The River Valley is experiencing a one-in-two-hundred year flow rate in the creek.