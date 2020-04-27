It was a busy weekend for city crews but repairs have now been made to the broken water main and the sewer issues have also been taken care of near Baker Creek.

Emergency Services Coordinator Sylvain Gauthier…

“Near Baker Creek we lost a good part of the sewer line for an area northwest of the city, that’s been taken care of. We have crews working 24-7 to make sure that the sewer lines are being pumped, and the city is looking at an alternative right now so that we can continue that, and the water main break that we suffered due to the erosion on Hill Street, that one took about two days to get fixed, as it was a major undertaking.”

Gauthier says citizens living along that area of the break have been notified by public works that their water is back on, but he says they are under a boil water advisory until they are able to get confirmation from their samples that the water is safe to drink.

He says crews also did a lot of work along Baker Creek over the weekend, but the local state of emergency remains in place…

” The city crews have done an outstanding job this weekend, managing all the incidents, all the erosion and the water main issues and the sewer line issues that we’ve been dealing with, and this morning they are still back at work and continuing their work in making sure that all the issues are rectified and everything is working properly.”

Gauthier says they did get some help from Mother Nature over the weekend in the form of cooler weather…

“From this past Saturday until this morning, Baker Creek is slowly receding, so the water level is slowly going down which is good news for us. It is going to help the City Crews continue with all the repairs and taking care of all of the erosion that we’ve been dealing with over the weekend.”

Gauthier says like Baker Creek, the Fraser River also went down over the weekend.